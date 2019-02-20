Juvenile involved in southwest Louisville car theft wounded

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A shooting in southwest Louisville that left one person wounded happened because of a stolen car.
According to Dwight Mitchell, a Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman, the shooting was reported in the 2200 block of Lower Hunters Trace around 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Mitchell said four juveniles stole a car from a residence on Stana Drive and someone in the residence shot at the kids, hitting the car and one of the kids.
The juveniles then abandoned the car in the ditch on Triplett Drive and were headed toward Lower Hunters Trace when LMPD officers caught up with the wounded juvenile. The juvenile was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment.
Mitchell said charges are pending.
The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
