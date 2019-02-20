Kentucky Kingdom looking to hire 1,400 people

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Kentucky Kingdom is looking to fill more than 1,000 positions for its 2019 season.
Multiple positions need to be filled including rides, food service, aquatics, retail, games, park services, guest relations, horticulture, warehouse, public safety and health services.
Employees get free admission to the park when they are off duty and discounts on food and merchandise.
Kentucky Kingdom will open on weekends beginning April 28. Hurricane Bay will open May 18.
For more information or to apply, click here.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.