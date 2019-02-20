Kings Island builds affordable dorms for workers who live 25+ miles from park

CINCINNATI, OH (WAVE) - Kings Island is constructing dorms in hopes of recruiting people who live in Louisville to work at the park during the main season.
The dorms, or One Team Village as Kings Island calls them, will open in May. There will be space for 400 employees who live at least 25 miles from the park.
Weekly rent at the dorms is $65, which includes furniture, free Wi-Fi and utilities. There’s also a free shuttle to the employee entrance of the park.
One Team Village will also have a recreation space and convenience store, along with around the clock security.
Residence at the dorms is first come, first served. Those interested in applying to work at Kings Island and live in the dorms should click or tap here.
More than 5,000 jobs are available at the amusement park.
