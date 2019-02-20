KSP: 1 dead, 1 injured in Shelby County home

KSP: 1 dead, 1 injured in Shelby County home
KSP Logo (Source: Kentucky State Police)
By Sarah Jackson | February 20, 2019 at 10:12 AM EST - Updated February 20 at 10:16 AM

SHELBY COUNTY, KY (WAVE) – One person was found dead and another person was injured inside of a home, according to Kentucky State Police.

KSP spokesman Bernie Napier said troopers were called to the 4300 block of Bardstown Trail Wednesday morning.

The name of the victim has not been released.

KSP and Shelbyville deputies are investigating. Napier said the case is a murder.

This story will be updated with more information as it comes into the newsroom.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.