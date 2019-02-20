KSP: 1 dead, 1 injured in Shelby County home

SHELBY COUNTY, KY (WAVE) – One person was found dead and another person was injured inside of a home, according to Kentucky State Police.
KSP spokesman Bernie Napier said troopers were called to the 4300 block of Bardstown Trail Wednesday morning.
The name of the victim has not been released.
KSP and Shelbyville deputies are investigating. Napier said the case is a murder.
This story will be updated with more information as it comes into the newsroom.
