LMPD arrests resident after mushrooms, weed and weapons found in home

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A phone tip led Louisville Metro Police Officers to drugs and weapons inside a home.
LMPD posted a photo of the discovery on social media Wednesday.
Police said the Major Case Unit in Narcotics executed a search warrant in the 3400 block of Illinois Avenue on February 12. They recovered four weapons, THC vapes and drug trafficking money. A number of drugs were also found including mushrooms, cocaine and 50 pounds of marijuana in two large duffle bags.
Hunter Pike, 23, was arrested in connection to the case. He’s facing multiple drugs and weapons charges.
