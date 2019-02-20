Louisville woman accused of trying to steal from TJ Maxx

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville woman was arrested and charged with robbery after trying to steal a woman’s purse and steal from a department store.
Police say in December, Barbara Northington, 51, and another person tried to steal merchandise from the TJ Maxx Store on Outer Loop. While the two were leaving the store, the victim noticed the commotion as she was walking to her car. According to police, Northington and the co-defendant ran towards the victim and tried to take her purse.
Northington’s co-defendant hit the victim in the head several times. She suffered bruises and soreness from the attack.
The victim was able to get away and get a photo of Northington and the co-defendant as the fled.
Northington is being held at Metro Corrections on a $10,000 full cash bond.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.