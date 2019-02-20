Man found shot at Hillview home

HILLVIEW, KY (WAVE) - Hillview Police are investigating a shooting at a home.
Police said around 1:58 p.m. Wednesday they arrived to 600 Prairie Drive and found a man coming from the backyard acting suspicious.
When confronted by officers, police said the man wouldn’t comply with their demands. Once he was subdued, officers entered the home to find a man shot in the abdomen in the entry way.
A woman was also inside the home but police said she was not injured.
The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital. His condition has not been released.
The other man and women who were at the home are currently being questioned. The three people did know each other, according to police.
Police said the incident was not a home invasion and it’s currently unclear who fired the shot.
