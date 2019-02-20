Man shot in southwest Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot in southwest Louisville.
The shooting was reported in the 2200 block of Lower Hunters Trace around 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
The man was taken to University of Louisville Hospital. His condition has not been released.
The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (502) 574-LMPD.
