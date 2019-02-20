100 men attend breakfast at high school to mentor students

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A college counselor brought together 100 men to become a positive force behind her students on Wednesday.
The Celebrate Us Breakfast was all about showing the students at Iroquois High School they can advocate for their education and build the pipeline for their own success.
Student Davorris Forehan was excited for the opportunity to gain a mentor.
"I just wanted to talk to somebody about my goals,” Forehan said.
Students like Forehan celebrated who they were with role models who were once on the other side of the table.
Donald Robinson is the City of Louisville Deputy Director for codes and regulation. However, on Wednesday he wore the hat of a mentor.
"It's important to have someone take interest in you and mentor you and make sure you get through,” Robinson said.
Reggie Smith is a clinical mental health counselor and also volunteered his time as a mentor.
"A lot of these men don't have any hope,” Smith said. “I'm here to instill some hope and help them reach their goals.”
Dr. Carla Kent started the mentorship breakfast two years ago. She reached out to the community for mentors to join the breakfast.
“I wanted to change the protectory and the path for our students,” Kent said. “I love my students I wanted to help them.”
Kent realized there were students she wasn’t reaching. However, she knew men who could help them see, think and dream bigger than their horizons.
“[We’re] trying to remove some of the barriers kids deal with a lot these days,” Smith said. “They’re against a lot of peer pressure a lot of social media.”
The students walked in with questions and uncertainty but left with lifelong guides, positive male role models and wisdom.
In May there will be another mentorship program to show the students that they always have someone in their corners.
