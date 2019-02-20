Nonprofit tax fixes pass KY House committee

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - A bill that lawmakers said would fine-tune tax reforms passed in 2018 cleared a Kentucky House committee Tuesday.
Some argued past legislation hurt nonprofit organizations.
House Bill 354 would make the admission cost to events hosted by nonprofits tax exempt, while clearing those groups from paying sales taxes until reaching $10,000 in transactions.
It also would make it so taxes aren’t required on business purchases, if they’re intended for resale.
Some in the committee voiced concern that the bill included too many tax changes, instead of focusing just on nonprofit fixes.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.