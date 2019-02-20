Officers push for bill to police the police

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - They are officers with sometimes shocking, problem pasts, yet they can continue to wear a badge.
Sometimes their new police department doesn’t even know.
It’s a problem that’s happened so many times across Kentucky that some officers are saying enough is enough.
There are a number of officers WAVE 3 News has reported on who faced allegations of blatant racism, child sex abuse, even rape. But on paper, they are still allowed to be officers, able to hold on to their officer certifications.
“It just continues, it’s just that same person,” Independence Police Chief Anthony Lucas told WAVE 3 News. Lucas is also the President of the Kentucky Association of Chiefs of Police.
The problem, Lucas said, is the way the current law is written. Right now, it takes an officer being convicted of a felony to potentially lose his certification. And that, he said, can lead to problem officers falling through the cracks if a simple background check doesn’t do the trick. Lucas explained it is even harder for smaller departments with fewer resources.
“They do what they can to find out about them, but if they don’t go that extra mile and make those extra phone calls, then they’re right back in law enforcement,” he said.
One example is Kenneth Betts. He was allowed to resign from the Louisville Metro Police Department in the middle of an internal investigation into sexual allegations involving a minor. Because he resigned, and wasn’t arrested at the time, he was hired at Rolling Hills as a Code Enforcement Officer.
There's also Todd Shaw, the former Prospect Assistant Chief accused of writing a series of Facebook messages in which he talked about shooting black people. WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters broke the story after winning a legal battle to release the messages. Because the statements weren't a crime, he is able to keep his officer certification and could work as a police officer again.
The examples go on, like LMPD Officer Pablo Cano being sued by seven women for alleged sexual abuse, but never charged criminally.
“You talk about how nothing shocks you anymore?” Mason County Sheriff Patrick Boggs, who is also President of the Kentucky Sheriffs Association, said. “But with law enforcement, yes, it still does.”
Kentucky’s General Assembly is now considering a bill to change the current de-certification law.
First, it would require law enforcement agencies to report to the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council any officers who have recently resigned, retired, been fired or were part of an internal or criminal investigation.
Then, a hearing would take place to decide whether that officer should have the right to represent and enforce the law.
Agencies across the country would have a place to check before hiring.
“You don’t want that officer going down the road, or going 100 miles down the road or anywhere, and cloaking them with officer powers,” Kentucky League of Cities Executive Director J.D. Chaney said.
He explained the bill is not designed to impede all officers with open internal investigations, as some of those can be found to be without merit. Also, some departments, like LMPD, have a backlog of open internal investigations that can take more than a year to be settled, therefore the reporting process would only begin if that officer leaves.
“Should we have had it all along? Yes,” Boggs said.
The law also would go after agencies that turn a blind eye and don’t report those officers to the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council. The agency could lose the $4,000 incentive money each officer gets from the Council. The funds also could be suspended for a certain length of time.
To Boggs, the bill is not just a matter of weeding out the few bad apples, but also about protecting what the badge represents to the public and to the vast majority of officers doing the job honorably every day.
“It’s everything,” Boggs said. “That badge is a shield of integrity.”
There are roughly 80 officers since 2007 who have lost their certifications, most of them for felony convictions.
The current law also allows for de-certification under the following conditions:
- The officer has lost the right to possess a firearm
- The officer has failed to meet training requirements
- The officer has willfully provided false information to obtain or maintain certified status
- The officer has received a dishonorable discharge
- The officer has pleaded guilty to or entered an Alford plea to any felony
- If the certification was the result of an administrative error
The current bill is sponsored by Rep. John Blanton (R-District 92) and has bipartisan support.
