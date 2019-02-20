Storm/SnowTALK! Wednesday Edition

Saturday afternoon: Cold front approaches from the west. Windy. A squall-line of t-storms is expected to approach from the west. Isolated strong t-storms cells may pop in advance of it. Damaging winds and isolated tornadoes possible with this setup into the evening. Again, warm front location and the “dry” punch key on the severity of this setup. Very heavy rain totals add up by evening that will keep the rivers rising. So it is a catch 22 on this setup. A dry punch would lead to a severe risk yet flash flooding with the t-storms. A stalled warm front would cut down on severe risk but increase overall rain totals.