Swastika stickers pop up around downtown New Albany

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Over the past several months, people in New Albany have seen swastika stickers in different places around downtown and throughout the city.
Most of them are found on light poles, electrical boxes and on the back of signs on main streets and in alleys.
Andrew Nicholson and his 10-year-old son, Alec, live in New Albany and often skateboard everywhere.
“We live, eat, breathe local,” Nicholson said.
He said his son first noticed the swastika stickers on a cable box in an alleyway in downtown New Albany they often skate through.
“He didn’t know what it was,” Nicholson said. “He said I didn’t know we could put stickers here. And that’s when I was like oh that’s a little more than a sticker.”
Nicholson said he’s seen about 20 stickers downtown since October.
At a New Albany Human Rights Commission meeting Tuesday, Nicholson expressed his concerns with the commission about the problem and how they can fix it.
At the meeting, New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said to his knowledge there have only been two complaints of this reported to the police department. He said they want to solve the problem.
“The reason everyone is here today is because it’s extraordinarily concerning,” Bailey said during the meeting. “This is something that’s affecting our community, obviously, and we’re not going to approach it as if it’s not much of a crime. It’s a crime.”
Bailey said if anyone sees these stickers, do not peel them off, but call police so officers can peel them off and take them in as evidence.
People can also email him at tbailey@napdin.net or email the New Albany Human Rights Commission at humanrights@cityofnewalbany.com.
