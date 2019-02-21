Body found in Shawnee neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating after a person was found dead in alley in the Shawnee neighborhood.
The body was discovered in the 600 block of South 42nd Street around 12:10 p.m. Thursday, according to MetroSafe.
Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the body did suffer some sort of trauma.
The name of the person has not been released.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.