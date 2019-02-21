Chicken and waffles pizza is the pie we never knew we needed, until now

(WAFB) - The verdict is still out whether we should be thanking the Twitterverse or not.
Papa John’s announced the winner to a Twitter poll they held at the beginning of February, asking users to choose between a range of new specialty pizza options.
The winner? Hot Honey Chicken and Waffles Pizza.
The pizza chain announced it would add the menu item later this year. According to Papa John’s, the pizza will be topped with crispy chicken, waffle crumbles, bacon, cheese, and spicy honey.
Hot Honey Chicken and Waffles Pizza earned more than 70 percent of the final vote, beating out Huevos Rancheros, and The Roast, which featured pulled pork, bacon, and chili hoisin BBQ sauce.
Papa John’s is currently working to win back customers after a difficult 2018. Sales plummeted following news that founder John Schnatter used the n-word on a conference call, leading to Schnatter being ousted from the company.
In its most recent quarter, Papa John’s International Inc. reported losses of $13 million and revenue tumbled 16 percent.
The pizza giant named a new chairman at the beginning of February.
