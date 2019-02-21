Classmates of Bullitt Co. child battling bone cancer show support during visit

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Bullitt County boy battling cancer received a slew of support from his peers this week.
Derrick Schott, 5, broke his arm last year. A trip to the Emergency Room revealed he had bone cancer.
>> PREVIOUS STORY: Untied shoelace, a fall, and broken arm leads to something more serious
Derrick, who goes by DJ, has had quite the battle since his diagnosis but a trip to his school, Brooks Elementary, certainly lifted his spirits this week.
His classmates were excited to see him, greeting him with hugs and well wishes. Students in the school also lined the hallway to show how much he is missed.
DJ’s father told WAVE 3 News he’s doing okay and will have another surgery later this month, along with chemotherapy.
