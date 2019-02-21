Community leaders, volunteers honored for Black History Month

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Community leaders and volunteers were honored Thursday as part of Louisville Metro Council’s Black History Month.
For the past 17 years, the Metro Council’s Community Affairs and Housing Committee has honored individuals and groups dedicated to making our community better.
“Each year, the Metro Council takes a moment to shine the spotlight on citizens in our districts who work for change and help others,” said Councilwoman Barbara Shanklin, who chairs the committee. “Through their efforts, our community is a better place to live. This is one way of thanking them for what they do.”
The 2019 Group Award was presented to the Louisville Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. The organization is being honored for its many community service projects, most notably its members deliver food baskets to the needy during the Holidays.
One person from each of the 26 districts in Louisville was also honored.
2019 Honorees
- District 1 Eleanor Jordon
- District 2 Gloria Moorman
- District 3 Sgt. Tim Campbell
- District 4 Nachand Trabue
- District 5 Keith Morgan
- District 6 Norman D. Parker
- District 7 Natalie Thomas
- District 8 Tim Northern
- District 9 Janet Golden-Lewis
- District 10 Anthony Perry
- District 11 Marland Cole
- District 12 Stevon Morris
- District 13 Yvette Gentry
- District 14 Marcus Howard
- District 15 Shelia Pitts
- District 16 Judge Erica Lee Williams
- District 17 Rosalyn Griggs
- District 18 Madison Erin Roy
- District 19 Dr. Brigitte Owens
- District 20 Clarence Williams
- District 21 Tonya Cowden
- District 22 Jewel Daily
- District 23 Monica Sheckles
- District 24 Keanu Wilson
- District 25 Babie Bac’z Good Grill
- District 26 Karl Price
