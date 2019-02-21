Community leaders, volunteers honored for Black History Month

February 21, 2019 at 4:45 PM EST - Updated February 21 at 4:45 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Community leaders and volunteers were honored Thursday as part of Louisville Metro Council’s Black History Month.

For the past 17 years, the Metro Council’s Community Affairs and Housing Committee has honored individuals and groups dedicated to making our community better.

Awards waiting to be distributed.
“Each year, the Metro Council takes a moment to shine the spotlight on citizens in our districts who work for change and help others,” said Councilwoman Barbara Shanklin, who chairs the committee. “Through their efforts, our community is a better place to live. This is one way of thanking them for what they do.”

The 2019 Group Award was presented to the Louisville Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. The organization is being honored for its many community service projects, most notably its members deliver food baskets to the needy during the Holidays.

One person from each of the 26 districts in Louisville was also honored.

2019 Honorees

  •   District     1                Eleanor Jordon
  •   District     2                Gloria Moorman
  •   District     3                Sgt. Tim Campbell
  •   District     4                Nachand Trabue
  •   District     5                Keith Morgan
  •   District     6                Norman D. Parker
  •   District     7                Natalie Thomas
  •   District     8                Tim Northern
  •   District     9                Janet Golden-Lewis
  •   District     10              Anthony Perry 
  •   District     11              Marland Cole
  •   District     12              Stevon Morris
  •   District     13              Yvette Gentry
  •   District     14              Marcus Howard
  •   District     15              Shelia Pitts
  •   District     16              Judge Erica Lee Williams 
  •   District     17              Rosalyn Griggs
  •   District     18              Madison Erin Roy
  •   District     19              Dr. Brigitte Owens
  •   District     20              Clarence Williams
  •   District     21              Tonya Cowden
  •   District     22               Jewel Daily
  •   District     23               Monica Sheckles
  •   District     24               Keanu Wilson
  •   District     25               Babie Bac’z Good Grill
  •   District     26               Karl Price

