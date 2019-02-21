Family pressing charges against woman for disrupting baby’s birthday photo shoot

HOUSTON (KPRC/CNN) - Anya will turn a year old next month and her parents wanted to capture the milestone with photos.
“It was something that was supposed to be very special for us, and I hate the fact that when I look at these pictures, this is what I have to remember," said Kelyn Allen, Anya’s mom.
Anya’s photo shoot came to an end Saturday afternoon when a barefoot woman drove up and approached.
“She said, ‘You’re on private property, you need to get your stuff out now.’ Very aggressive, in our face. It was escalating to the point where my wife suggested I start recording,” Anya’s dad Isaiah Allen explained.
The woman is seen telling them to leave, going back and forth, tending to her dog.
"Anya started crying because she came super close to Anya. She's a stranger. We never met this woman before. She's encroaching upon her personal space, and by extension, our personal space," Mr. Allen said.
In the past, the Broadacres Neighborhood has tried to ban photo shoots at the north, south and west boulevards. But in 2017, the city told the home owner’s association the esplanades are in the right of way.
Even so, the Allens had no idea about the history.
“We had no idea that taking shots at that location was so contentious. I think had we known, I wouldn't have gone. Our intention is never to offend anyone. Even if we were in the right, I think it wasn't worth that," Mrs. Allen said.
The video appears to show the woman try to knock the camera out of Isaiah Allen's hand multiple times.
The family called the police and is pressing charges. They had no idea who the woman was, but believe they were harassed.
"It doesn't matter who you are. I think you should, you know, the Golden Rule is treat others as you would want them to treat you," Mr. Allen said.
Local media went to the home of the woman involved to see if anyone wanted to comment, but the person who came to the door declined.
Copyright 2019 KPRC via CNN. All rights reserved.