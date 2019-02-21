First shipment of Pegasus Pins arrives

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The first shipment of Pegasus Pins arrived Thursday morning.
Festival officials and Evan Williams Bourbon Experience Artisanal Distiller Jodie Filiatreau hand-dipped Evan Williams bottles featuring Pegasus Pins in gold wax to commemorate the 47th edition of the Pegasus Pins and the 64th Kentucky Derby Festival. The bottles will be available to buy for $74.99.
The Evan Williams Bourbon Experience, located at 528 West Main Street, will be the first location to sell the pins.
On March 4, the pins will be available at more than 1,000 locations, including grocery stores, gas stations and banks.
The pins can be used as admission to several Kentucky Derby Festival events.
Each Pegasus Pin envelope also includes three coupons provided by retail partners including Kroger, Papa Johns, Meijer, Main Event, Cox’s Smoker’s Outlet & Spirit Shoppe and Liquor Barn/Party Mart.
