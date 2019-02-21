FORECAST: A nice break before a wild weekend

ALERT DAYS
- SATURDAY (2/23/19)
- SUNDAY (2/24/19)
ALERTS
- Severe Thunderstorm Potential (Saturday Night)
- Flash Flooding (Early & Late Saturday)
- River Flooding (increasing threat into the weekend)
- General wind gusts (Saturday afternoon-Midday Sunday)
RIVER LEVELS (11 AM THURSDAY)
Ohio Upper Gauge - Now: 19.31’ Flood Stage: 23.0’ Forecast River Rise: 22.9’ (Next Monday)
Ohio Lower Gauge - Now: 48.69’ Flood Stage: 55.0’ Forecast River Rise: 53.8’ (Next Monday)
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's nice to see some sunshine! But clouds will roll back in later today and tonight.
Moisture will sneak back into southern Kentucky as well but it looks to be fairly light and limited to areas mainly along or south of the Parkways. That trend will continue into Friday with most locations staying dry across the north, off/on showers for central & southern Kentucky.
The action ramps up Saturday morning with a warm front passing through. Locally heavy rain and thunder possible with its passage. Kentucky stands the better potential for a break in the late afternoon as it turns windy and warm. Steady rain may hold across our northern sections.
The warm/humid surge into Kentucky will set the stage for a line of strong/severe thunderstorm cells to pass through WAVE Country as Saturday night unfolds. The risk for damaging weather is there but it remain unclear on coverage and timing of such. Stay close to the WAVE 3 Weather App for updates.
Outside of the thunderstorm risk, it will remain very windy Saturday night into Sunday and those gusts along could cause tree damage and even a few power outages. We will also continue to monitor river levels as the additional rainfall will allow for many streams to reach flood status.
FORECAST
THIS AFTERNOON: Clouds increasing later today. HIGH: 50°
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, a few light showers south (20%). LOW: 36°
FRIDAY: Mainly cloudy, passing showers across Kentucky, increasing late (70%). HIGH: 50°
IN THE APP
- Ohio River rising again
- ALERT DAYS: This weekend, severe thunderstorms and flooding
- EARLIEST ALERT: March to start off colder
RIVER FLOOD IMPACT UPPER GAUGE – NOW 19.31’ FORECAST RIVER RISE: 22.9’ by NEXT MONDAY
- 32’ 2nd Street is floodgate is closed.
- 30’ Utica Pike floods at Duffy’s Landing in Jeffersonville.
- 29’ Parts of Utica IN flood. Third Street ramp off of I-64 closes. 10th Streets is closed at floodgate.
- 28’ More sections of River Road floods. Beachland Beach area is cut off. Lime Kiln Lane floods south of River Road.
- 27’ River Road floods at many locations from 3rd St. to Glenview. Blankenbaker Lane closes south of River Road. River Dell Rd. floods at Mellwood Ave. Riverside Dr. floods at many locations.
- 26’ Mockingbird Valley Rd. floods south of Mellwood Ave.
- 24.5’ Waldoah Beach and Transylvania Beach areas are cut off. River Road near Indian Hills Trail floods. Adams St. and Witherspoon Rd. closes.
- 23’ Some sections of River Road are closed from 3rd St. to 8th St. Eifler Beach and Juniper Beach areas are cut off. Parts of Campbell St., Frankfort Ave., and Mockingbird Valley Rd. close. Right turns onto River Rd. from the I-64 ramp are prohibited.
LOWER GAUGE – NOW 48.69′ FORECAST RIVER RISE: 53.8’ by NEXT MONDAY
- 65’ Parts of US 31W (Dixie Highway) flood from I-265 (Gene Snyder Freeway) interchange to West Point KY. Riverfront parks in Clarksville and New Albany flood.
- 59’ Overbrook Rd. floods south of Lake Dreamland Rd.
- 58’ IN 111 floods upstream of Bridgeport.
- 55’ Parks and riverfront areas in Clarksville and New Albany flood. Some yards along US 31W (Dixie Highway) from Pleasure Ridge Park to West Point KY flood.
