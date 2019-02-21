FORECAST: Patchy morning fog; spotty showers tonight

ALERT DAYS
- SATURDAY (2/23/19)
- SUNDAY (2/24/19)
ALERTS
- Strong to severe storms possible late Saturday
- STRONG WINDS: Possible Saturday night/early Sunday
RIVER LEVELS (3 AM - THURSDAY)
- Ohio Upper Gauge Now: 18.76’ Flood Stage: 23.0’ Forecast River Rise: 22.9’ (Next Monday)
- Ohio Lower Gauge Now: 47.4’ Flood Stage: 55.0’ Forecast River Rise: 53.8’ (Next Monday)
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Patchy dense fog may slow down the morning commute for some.
Despite the fog, the day begins with partly sunny skies before clouds increase during the afternoon. Highs rise to near 50°.
Tonight, scattered showers roll into south-central Kentucky; southern Indiana stays mainly dry. Overnight lows fall into the 30s.
Friday, more showers push through WAVE Country; most of Friday's rain will be focused over Kentucky.
Friday night into Saturday the rain increases; rain totals look to range from 1 to 2 inches.
Flooding is certainly a concern for the weekend. In addition to the flooding, damaging winds and tornadoes are a threat as a cold front bolts through the region Saturday afternoon into the evening. Parts of WAVE Country have already been placed under an Enhanced Risk of severe weather for Saturday.
While the storms move out Saturday night, the winds remain Sunday. Winds may gust to near 40 mph at times. The next workweek looks to start on a calmer and drier note.
FORECAST
TODAY: Areas of fog early; Partly Sunny; HIGH: 50°
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy; Spotty Showers; LOW: 38°
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Scattered showers; HIGH: 50°
IN THE APP
- Traffic Map: Updated incidents and delays
- ALERT DAYS: This weekend, severe t-storms & flooding
- EARLIEST ALERT: March to start off colder
RIVER FLOOD IMPACT UPPER GAUGE – NOW 18.76’ FORECAST RIVER RISE: 22.9’ by NEXT MONDAY
- 32’ 2nd Street is floodgate is closed.
- 30’ Utica Pike floods at Duffy’s Landing in Jeffersonville.
- 29’ Parts of Utica IN flood. Third Street ramp off of I-64 closes. 10th Streets is closed at floodgate.
- 28’ More sections of River Road floods. Beachland Beach area is cut off. Lime Kiln Lane floods south of River Road.
- 27’ River Road floods at many locations from 3rd St. to Glenview. Blankenbaker Lane closes south of River Road. River Dell Rd. floods at Mellwood Ave. Riverside Dr. floods at many locations.
- 26’ Mockingbird Valley Rd. floods south of Mellwood Ave.
- 24.5’ Waldoah Beach and Transylvania Beach areas are cut off. River Road near Indian Hills Trail floods. Adams St. and Witherspoon Rd. closes.
- 23’ Some sections of River Road are closed from 3rd St. to 8th St. Eifler Beach and Juniper Beach areas are cut off. Parts of Campbell St., Frankfort Ave., and Mockingbird Valley Rd. close. Right turns onto River Rd. from the I-64 ramp are prohibited.
LOWER GAUGE – NOW 47.4’ FORECAST RIVER RISE: 53.8’ by NEXT MONDAY
- 65’ Parts of US 31W (Dixie Highway) flood from I-265 (Gene Snyder Freeway) interchange to West Point KY. Riverfront parks in Clarksville and New Albany flood.
- 59’ Overbrook Rd. floods south of Lake Dreamland Rd.
- 58’ IN 111 floods upstream of Bridgeport.
- 55’ Parks and riverfront areas in Clarksville and New Albany flood. Some yards along US 31W (Dixie Highway) from Pleasure Ridge Park to West Point KY flood.
