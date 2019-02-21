Galt House Hotel opens newly renovated rooms

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After 14 years of being untouched, the Galt House Hotel is signing guests into newly renovated rooms.
The hotel started a $80 million project with upgrades. However, it stayed true to its Louisville tradition by keeping touches of Louisville while renovating 1,239 rooms.
Guests can start making renovations in the 31 completed rooms, each of which has new appliances. The elevators go 20 miles per hour faster and the contracting and decorations were all from the city.
David DiSalvo, Galt House Director of Sales, said the hotel wants to stay fresh.
"It's a reimagination not even a renovation,” said DiSalvo. “We're adding new restaurants, we're adding new lounges we're changing all those types of things that people love and know and support the Galt House."
Once all renovations are done at the end of 2020, DiSalvo said The Galt House will be the newest hotel in the city.
