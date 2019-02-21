Herbert Lee’s bond reduced following alleged Facebook car-sale scam

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man who's been in out of legal trouble had his bond reduced Thursday.
Herbert Lee, 25, is accused of robbing a teenager he met while trying to sell a car. Prosecutors said Lee advertised the car on Facebook, and went with two co-defendants to meet the would-be buyer.
When they met to make the transaction in January, Lee pointed a gun at the 15-year-old’s head and demanded the $7,000 in cash from him, prosecutors said. The victim dropped the cash before Lee allegedly put him in a choke-hold and threw him to the ground.
Thursday, a judge reduced Lee’s bond in the case from $100,000 to $50,000.
PREVIOUS STORIES
Lee was convicted in 2010 of killing four teenagers in a car crash while he was evading police. He was just 16 at the time, and was driving a stolen car.
In 2014, Lee was indicted on eight counts in another incident involving a stolen car. When he was handcuffed and placed in the back of the police car, he kicked out the rear window and jumped out of the moving vehicle, but was apprehended a short time later.
The first pretrial conference in this newest case is scheduled for March 25.
