House catches fire in Iroquois neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Fire crews worked to put out flames at a home in the Iroquois neighborhood Thursday.
The fire was reported in the 300 block of Freeman Avenue shortly before 6 a.m., according to MetroSafe.
Louisville Fire Battalion Chief Maj. Phillip Marchegion said neighbors reported heavy fire coming from the home and believed someone was inside.
Marchegion said one man did get out of the home before firefighters arrived. No one else was found inside the home.
No injuries were reported.
Marchegion said the fire started in the front bedroom.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.