Man charged with murder after victim found in Shelby Co. home

WADDY, KY (WAVE) – A man is in custody after one person was found dead and another person was injured inside of a home in Shelby County, according to Kentucky State Police.
Trooper Bernie Napier, public affairs officer for KSP Frankfort post, said troopers were called to the 4300 block of Bardstown Trail around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The victim was identified as William M. Riddell, 53, of Waddy, and lived in the home where police found his body. His cause of death has not been released.
The injured person was taken Jewish Hospital in Shelbyville and later released.
The suspect, Brian Myers, 41, of Willisburg, was located by police on the Bluegrass Parkway near the 53 mile marker. Police were able to conduct a traffic stop and take Myers into custody without incident.
Myers was booked into the Shelby County Detention Center and charged with murder.
Kentucky State Police are continuing to investigate the case.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.