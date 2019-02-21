MRI confirms sprained knee for UK’s Travis

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The University of Kentucky confirmed on Wednesday night that starting center Reid Travis suffered a sprained right knee in the #4 Cats 66-58 at Missouri on Tuesday night.
UK stayed in Columbia, Missouri, last night before returning to Lexington on Wednesday afternoon. Travis had an MRI in Lexington. No other damage was detected.
"I just feel so good that it was more of a sprain than anything else because you just get worried about that stuff when you see someone go down,” UK head coach John Calipari said.
The Stanford grad transfer suffered the injury with 11:11 remaining in the second half.
“We are going to be very conservative with this so he may be out a couple weeks. We hope he will be ready for around the conference tournament or maybe even a little bit before, but I’m happy for Reid that we’re going to get him back," Calipari added.
Travis is averaging 11.3 points and 6.9 rebounds for the 22-4 Cats. He has started 23 of the 26 games this season.
The Cats host Auburn on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
