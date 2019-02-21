Murray State Star, Morant Excites Fans and Scouts

Since arriving on Murray State's campus, Morant has been a star. "He's been a great ambassador for Murray State University," says McMahon. While he rightfully turns heads with his highlight reel dunks, Morant is the most prolific passer in school history. His 10.2 assists per game leads the nation by over two-a-game. He has already set the single season assist record at Murray State, and shattered the Ohio Valley Conference single season record with three games left in the regular season. "My teammates are great dudes. We've all gelled as one, as brothers. There's just nothing more you can ask for, said Morant. As you would imagine, when the most popular player in school history is a great passer, it makes him even more popular with his teammates. "The thing that just us helps us together is that he doesn't get too big time. He always stumble. He's always with the team," said junior, Darnell Cowart.