Murray State Star, Morant Excites Fans and Scouts

MURRAT, KY (WAVE) - In a matter of months, Murray State sophomore, Ja Morant has gone from a relatively unknown guard at a mid-major to a fixture on SportsCenter, and and an internet sensation. The 6′3″ guard had a stellar freshman season, but still flew under the radar nationally...until now. “I’m having a lot of fun. We’re having a great season. We’re a great basketball team,” said Morant who doesn’t mind the attention, but is quick to recognize his teammates.
The question that is commonly asked is how did a player of this caliber, who played AAU basketball in his home state of South Carolina, with the most popular basketball player in the country, Zion Williamson, go relatively unnoticed in high school? Murray State head coach, Matt McMahon can’t speak for everyone else. He just knows a former assistant saw Morant play and instantly knew he would be a star. “He ended up getting recruited. Had a power five offer. I think he knew the rich tradition of point guards that have come through Murray State,” said McMahon.
Since arriving on Murray State's campus, Morant has been a star. "He's been a great ambassador for Murray State University," says McMahon. While he rightfully turns heads with his highlight reel dunks, Morant is the most prolific passer in school history. His 10.2 assists per game leads the nation by over two-a-game. He has already set the single season assist record at Murray State, and shattered the Ohio Valley Conference single season record with three games left in the regular season. "My teammates are great dudes. We've all gelled as one, as brothers. There's just nothing more you can ask for, said Morant. As you would imagine, when the most popular player in school history is a great passer, it makes him even more popular with his teammates. "The thing that just us helps us together is that he doesn't get too big time. He always stumble. He's always with the team," said junior, Darnell Cowart.
Lindy Suiter has been running the Racer Insider newspaper for over 20 years, and says Morant is as good as anybody he has seen play at Murray State. He’s seen all of the greats who have dawned the Racer uniform from Popeye Jones to Marcus Brown to Isaiah Canaan, and he says Morant is as good as advertised. “His ability to make guys around him better. He’s really a talented, talented kid, and he’s only 19 years old,” said Suiter.
In Murray, the added attention Ja Morant gets from the fans isn't too bad, but it's when the Racers go on the road where they have to actually bring in added security for the star. "When you see some of the highlight plays like that dunk at Martin, I look up and there are people running up and down in the stands going crazy," said McMahon. "I mean, I've got people in restaurants before the game, I drove 100 miles to see Ja Morant," said Suiter.
Now considered to be the #3 prospect in this summer’s NBA Draft...and already drawing attention from current NBA stars such as Kevin Durant, Morant is a legitimate superstar, but he’s taking it all in stride.
