Police searching for escaped inmate in Bardstown
David Works. (Source: Nelson County Sheriff's Office)
By Erin O'Neil | February 21, 2019 at 5:10 PM EST - Updated February 21 at 5:15 PM

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Police are searching for an inmate who escaped in Nelson County Thursday afternoon.

Around 3:27 p.m., police said David Works escaped custody after a court appearance.

Works reportedly removed his handcuffs in the Nelson County Jail parking lot and fled towards Johnson Street.

He is described as a white male, 6′1″ and 165 pounds with a shaved head.

Anyone with information about the escape is asked to call Nelson County Dispatch or 911.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.