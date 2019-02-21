Police searching for escaped inmate in Bardstown

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Police are searching for an inmate who escaped in Nelson County Thursday afternoon.
Around 3:27 p.m., police said David Works escaped custody after a court appearance.
Works reportedly removed his handcuffs in the Nelson County Jail parking lot and fled towards Johnson Street.
He is described as a white male, 6′1″ and 165 pounds with a shaved head.
Anyone with information about the escape is asked to call Nelson County Dispatch or 911.
