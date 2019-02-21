Sentencing for ex-cop in LMPD Explorer program sex abuse case set for May

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A former police officer charged with sexually abusing members of the police department youth program will learn his fate on the Monday after Derby.
Brandon Wood will be sentenced in federal court on the morning of May 6. Today, attorneys asked Jefferson Circuit Judge Ann Bailey Smith to set the same date for sentencing on state charges.
Wood, 32, is facing seven counts of sexual abuse 1st degree in Jefferson Circuit Court. In January, Wood pleaded guilty to federal charges of attempting to entice a minor for sexual activity.
Wood met the minor in the federal case during a camp held in Bullitt County as part of the LMPD Explorer Program. It happened between 2011 and 2012 while Wood was a sworn LMPD officer and a counselor for the Explorers.
