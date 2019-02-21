SnowTALK! Thursday Edition

By Brian Goode | February 21, 2019 at 10:46 AM EST - Updated February 21 at 10:46 AM

We have a good week before we get back into a more wintry pattern but here is an update on how that is looking...

SNOW BOARD:

Next Wednesday/Thursday Risk for a weak wave for rain or snow. If it can phase, it could be more interesting.

3/2-3/3 Arctic air dives into the Plains/Great Lakes. Significant storm system likely to form but unclear on local impacts. One to watch.

3/6-3/10 Another potential rain or snow system.

The video will cover the update best! More to come!

#BOTS!

