StormTALK! Thursday Edition

This update will focus on the weekend system. “SnowTALK!” will be posted under another post & video.
This Weekend:
Several factors to monitor...
- Flash Flooding (with warm front Friday night/early Saturday and with t-storms Saturday evening
- River Flooding (currently developing and will max out by early next week)
- Severe T-storms (risk is elevated but not locked in this early. Risk is higher for areas south/west of Louisville but needs to be watched Saturday evening)
- General Gusty Winds (ramp up Saturday afternoon and remain strong into Sunday midday (sustained 25-30 mph with gusts 40-50 mph)
The video will go into much more visual detail on the setup above.
Stay tuned for more updates!!
