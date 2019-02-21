StormTALK! Thursday Edition

By Brian Goode | February 21, 2019 at 10:33 AM EST - Updated February 21 at 10:33 AM

This update will focus on the weekend system. “SnowTALK!” will be posted under another post & video.

This Weekend:

Several factors to monitor...

- Flash Flooding (with warm front Friday night/early Saturday and with t-storms Saturday evening

- River Flooding (currently developing and will max out by early next week)

- Severe T-storms (risk is elevated but not locked in this early. Risk is higher for areas south/west of Louisville but needs to be watched Saturday evening)

- General Gusty Winds (ramp up Saturday afternoon and remain strong into Sunday midday (sustained 25-30 mph with gusts 40-50 mph)

The video will go into much more visual detail on the setup above.

Stay tuned for more updates!!

