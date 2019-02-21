Students work together to take on community wide issues

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Over 150 students from 18 Jefferson County Public high schools will take part in a national competition called The Aspen Challenge.
The big event kicked off Thursday at the Muhammad Ali Center.
Over the next eight weeks, 20 teams of students will develop a plan to address a specific issue in the community.
“The Aspen Challenge was inspired by what’s happening in Jefferson County Public Schools and that’s why we came here,” The Aspen Institute President & CEO Dan Porterfield said.
Students will be able to add their work to their Backpack of Success Skills.
“What I hope the students get from today is that this is the real work, and this is about developing the real skills that we know will help you to be successful,” JCPS Chief Academic Officer Dr. Carmen Coleman said.
In April, students will meet again to present their plans to a panel of judges. The three winning teams will go to Aspen, Colorado to compete against students from Dallas.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.