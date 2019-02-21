WAVE 3 News Guest Editorial - February 21, 2019: University Research

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - What does a salamander found only in a remote lake near Mexico City have to do with the future of health? And what does it have to do with schools like UK and UofL?
The salamanders can regenerate parts of their bodies – limbs, tails, the spinal cord … even up to half their brains.
Their genome – the genetic roadmap to how they evolve and function – is 10 times larger than ours. In many ways, it is more complex.
University of Kentucky researchers are the first in the world to assemble this salamander’s genome - the largest to date.
If we can unlock their genetic secrets, what might we be able to do for humans with spinal cord or other injuries?
That’s what we do at research universities like UK and UofL. We map genomes. We fight cancer. We battle drug abuse.
And we are giving students the opportunity to work alongside these leaders. It’s a distinctive educational experience.
It promises a brighter future for our communities and the Commonwealth we serve.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.