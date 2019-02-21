Worker dies following injury at Jeffersonville business

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) – A worker died Wednesday after being injured at a production facility in Jeffersonville.
The death was reported at Valmont Coatings, located at 117 Brown Forman Road, the Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration confirmed to the News and Tribune.
Firefighter responded to the incident around 11:15 a.m., according to Jeffersonville Fire Department Sgt. Justin Ames. Ames said the worker was unconscious and taken to University of Louisville Hospital.
The name of the worker has not been released.
