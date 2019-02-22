Baseball Cardinals defeat Brown in first game of doubleheader

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - UofL defeated Brown 3-0 in game 1 of a doubleheader that saw them come within one out of a combined no-hitter.
The only hit for the Bears, who were playing their season opener, was a two out single to right in the top of the 9th by third baseman Willy Homza off relief pitcher Jack Perkins.
Cards left fielder Jake Snider was a perfect 4 for 4 at the plate, scoring once. Shortstop Tyler Fitzgerald and infielder/outfielder Lucas Dunn both had a 2 for 3 hitting day. Dunn scored four times while Fitzgerald drove in in four runs.
Starter Reid Detmers (1-0) went the first seven innings for the Cardinals, walking one and striking out 11.
In addition to surrendering Brown's only hit, Detmers fanned two and walked one over his two innings of work.
The game was the season opener for Brown.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.