Behind the Forecast: The salty situation wrecking roads

Salt vital for keeping roads safe in the winter. Sodium chloride (NaCl), calcium chloride, magnesium chloride, potassium acetate and calcium magnesium acetate are some of the deicers used across the country. Salt works by lowering the freezing point of water which makes it harder for winter precipitation to stick to roads. A 10-percent salt solution will freeze at 20°F while a 20-percent solution freezes at 2°F. The brine used on roads typically mixes with snow and ice, lowering the freezing temperature and melting the snow around it. Research from Drexel University found that the copious amounts of salt used also can react with pavement, gradually degrading it. Highly concentrated salt solutions are used by many cities while salting before a storm. Dry salt and sand are typically used after the snow has already fallen. Salts can actually increase freeze-thaw damage and scaling problems, according to research. Scaling, or the peeling of a finished surface of hardened concrete, occurs when the top surface of a roadway breaks down, exposing the aggregate below. Research has found that there are two main causes of scaling: temperature differences between the road surface and cracks in the roadway. A de-icing agent reduces the freezing point of the road’s surface but the layers below can still freeze. The temperature gradient leads to additional stress on the road which can cause the top layer to chip away, according to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. “Snow and ice treatments, particularly plowing operations, can exacerbate pavement distress,” according to Clifford.