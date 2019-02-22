#4 Cards beat Virginia 71-49

UofL women's head coach Jeff Walz (Kendrick Haskins)
By Kent Taylor | February 21, 2019 at 9:31 PM EST - Updated February 21 at 9:31 PM

(WAVE) - #4 UofL got 13 points from Dana Evans and 12 from Asia Durr in a 71-49 win at Virginia on Thursday night.

The Cards beat the Cavaliers 91-43 on January 17 in the KFC Yum! Center, but trailed 28-25 at halftime in this one.

Jeff Walz got his message across at the half. His team outscored UVA 23-9 in the decisive third quarter, and 46-21 in the second half.

Five UofL players reached double figures. Along with Durr and Evans, Sam Fuehring had 11 points and 8 rebounds, Biona Dunham 10 points and Kylie Shook 10 points.

The Cards have won 90 straight games against non AP Top 25 opponents.

They improve to 24-2 and 11-2 in the ACC. Virginia falls to 10-16, 4-9.

UofL hosts Boston College (14-13, 3-11) on Sunday at 2 p.m. in the KFC Yum! Center.

