Cats play host to Auburn; Reid Travis won’t play Saturday

(WAVE) - A hot Kentucky team welcomes rival Auburn to Rupp Arena for an SEC game on Saturday.
UK, ranked No. 4 in both polls, has won 12 of its last 13 games, including a 66-58 win at Missouri on Tuesday. Senior transfer Reid Travis sprained his right knee in that game and is likely out for two weeks.
Like Kentucky, Auburn comes in on a two-game winning streak. The Tigers had lost their two games prior to wins over Vanderbilt and Arkansas.
The Wildcats (21-4, 11-2 SEC) are tied with LSU for second place in the league, one game behind Tennessee. Kentucky plays its return game at UT on March 2, a game that Travis is expected to miss.
Auburn (18-8, 7-6), meanwhile, sits in sixth place, tied with Mississippi State and Florida.
The Tigers rallied from a 17-point deficit and scored 53 points in the second half in their first meeting with Kentucky on Jan. 19. Their one-point lead was short-lived, however, as UK’s Tyler Herro made a pair of late free throws and Immanuel Quickley tacked on another for an 82-80 road win.
Saturday’s game begins at 1:30 p.m.
UK visits Arkansas on Tuesday, in its final tuneup before its trip to Knoxville. Auburn travels to Georgia for a game against the struggling Bulldogs on Wednesday.
