Dead body found floating in creek in Shively
Police are considering this a death investigation at this time.
By Laurel Mallory | February 22, 2019 at 5:31 PM EST - Updated February 22 at 5:31 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police confirmed the discovery of a person’s body in a creek in Shively on Friday evening.

The body was found around 4:30 p.m. in Mill Creek off Heaton Road. That’s near the I-264 and Dixie Highway interchange.

Police said the body was in the creek between Louisville Memorial Gardens cemetery and Korfhages.

A man walking through the area collecting rocks spotted the body and called police.

Police have called a dive team to the creek to extract the body.

Shively Police said this is considered a death investigation until the coroner determines how the person died. He or she has not been identified.

