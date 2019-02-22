Dead body found floating in creek in Shively

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police confirmed the discovery of a person’s body in a creek in Shively on Friday evening.
The body was found around 4:30 p.m. in Mill Creek off Heaton Road. That’s near the I-264 and Dixie Highway interchange.
Police said the body was in the creek between Louisville Memorial Gardens cemetery and Korfhages.
A man walking through the area collecting rocks spotted the body and called police.
Police have called a dive team to the creek to extract the body.
Shively Police said this is considered a death investigation until the coroner determines how the person died. He or she has not been identified.
