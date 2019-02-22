2 dead, 2 wounded in Elizabethtown shootings

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Two people died and two others were injured in a series of shootings in Elizabethtown.
Around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Elizabethtown police received several calls about shots fired in the 200 block of Warfield Street.
Shortly after officers arrived on scene, there were more 911 calls about shots fired at the T-Mart Convenience Store in the 600 block of North Miles Street. Officers found two men who were shot inside the gas station. One was deceased and the other was in critical condition.
A female shooting victim called 911 from American Legion Park. She told police she was shot in the leg outside the gas station and drove to the park to get away. Her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
Elizabethtown police spokesman John Thomas said officers found the male suspect when he returned to the 200 block of Warfield Street, still armed with a handgun. Officers ordered him to drop his weapon, but then proceeded to fight and resist arrest. The suspect was taken into custody.
Officers found the body of a fourth victim, in between two houses in the 200 block of Warfield Street. The victim is a female and pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have not released any names of the victims or suspect, or what led up to the shootings.
