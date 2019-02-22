Dedication held for New Albany Habitat home

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - A Southern Indiana family will soon enjoy their first night in their new home thanks to Habitat for Humanity Clark & Floyd Indiana.
A dedication of the home in the 200 block of Clay Street in New Albany was held this morning. Michelle Owens, a single mother with two children, is the new homeowner.
Owens and all the Habitat for Humanity partner families who receive a home must put in 250 hours of sweat equity and have to complete financial educations classes.
Owens said she has worked on one other home besides the one she has received. She said she got her experience working on that home before moving on to hers, but says her involvement with Habitat for Humanity will be ongoing.
"This is not over for me, I always plan to be with Habitat," said Owens who told us she likes working with the families.
Habitat for Humanity Clark & Floyd Indiana has helped built more than 40 homes for needy families in the two counties. Those who qualify for the program pay a mortgage with a zero percent interest payment over 20 years.
