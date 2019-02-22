Drive-in looks to reopen

OLDHAM COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - The owners of an Oldham County drive-in theater are hoping for warmer weather so they can finally reopen.
A new screen has been installed at the Sauerbeck Family Drive-In in La Grange but it needs a coat of paint before the business can reopen.
The drive-in has been closed since September of 2018 when a strong storm knocked down their massive screen. At the time the storm hit the business had been open for less than a month.
A target opening date has not been announced.
