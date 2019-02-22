Dubois Academy students learn about the school’s namesake

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - This Black History Month students at the newest JCPS school are learning about it’s namesake.
DuBois Academy is named after William Edward Burghardt or W.E.B DuBois. He was one of the founders of the NAACP and editor of its monthly magazine “The Crisis." DuBois was also a scholar and the first African-American to earn a doctorate degree from Harvard University.
To celebrate the birthday of the historic figure, which is February 23, the school planned a full day of activities for the all-boys school to learn more about his legacy.
“A lot of times we name schools after famous people but kids don’t know why they’re in that particular school,” Assistant Principal Latonya Frazier Goatley said. “And all the contributions he had for African Americans and males of color, they need to know the purpose and what he stood for so that they can be able to implement some of those characteristics within their own life.”
Dubois Academy just opened this school year with 150 sixth graders.
