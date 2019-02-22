Eberhard’s 23 lead #9 Bellarmine to 96-66 win over Indianapolis

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - All-American Adam Eberhard scored 23 points as #9 Bellarmine used a huge second half to beat Indianapolis 96-66.
The Knights only lead 41-35 at the half, but outscored the Greyhounds 55-31 in the second half.
After hitting just 1-7 from three in the first 20 minutes, the Knights connected on 7-10 in the second half to open up a lead.
Indy got within 41-37 early in the second half, and then Knights senior Tyler Jenkins hit the first three. That opened the flood gates. CJ Fleming, Alex Cook, Chivarsky Corbett and Fleming again. Just like that, Bellarmine extended it’s lead to 63-46 with a 26-9 run.
Five Knights scored in double figures. Along with Eberhard, Cook had 14, Dylan Penn 12, and Ben Weyer and Fleming 11 each.
Bellarmine improves to 21-3, 12-3 in the Great Lakes Valley Conference. Indianapolis falls to 17-7, 10-4.
The Knights will celebrate six seniors in the final home game of the regular season on Saturday against #24 Lewis. It is scheduled to tip off at 3:15 p.m. Lewis beat Bellarmine 65-61 on February 7 in Romeoville, Illinois. The Flyers won 83-73 on Thursday night at Southern Indiana to improve to 20-4 overall and 12-3 in the GLVC.
