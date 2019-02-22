Elizabethtown man charged with distributing child porn

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - An undercover investigation by Kentucky State Police has resulted in the arrest of a Hardin County man on child sexual exploitation charges.
Brian Robert Schramm, 48, of Elizabethtown, was arrested Feb. 21 by Kentucky State Police. He is charged with 13 counts of distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor.
The investigation was started by the KSP Electronic Crime Branch after they discovered Schramm was sharing child porn files online. State police served a search warrant at Schramm’s home, seizing computers and other electronic equipment they believed he used.
Schramm was booked into the Hardin County Detention Center. Bond has been set at $25,000 cash and his next court date is scheduled for March 1.
