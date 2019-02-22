Elizabethtown man’s time on ‘Titan Games’ comes to an end

Elizabethtown man’s time on ‘Titan Games’ comes to an end
Combat veteran Christopher Watts took on Budweiser delivery man James Jean-Louis in an incredible test of strength.
February 22, 2019 at 8:07 AM EST - Updated February 22 at 8:07 AM

HARDIN COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - An Elizabethtown athlete was back in the national spotlight Thursday on NBC’s “The Titan Games.”

Combat veteran Christopher Watts took on Budweiser delivery man James Jean-Louis in an incredible test of strength. Each man tried to make it to the Titan Championship, but Watts fell behind early in the competition.

Watts didn't quit, but in the end the effort was not enough. Watts took to social media Thursday to congratulate his competition.

Congratulations @bodyof_a_titan you did what you had to do! Titan Games @therock @carichampion #titangames #motivatekentucky

Posted by Watts - Trainer / TV Personality on Thursday, February 21, 2019

Now his time on The Titan Games has come to an end. Watts is now back from Afghanistan and working to open a CrossFit gym in Hardin County.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.