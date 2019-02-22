Elizabethtown man’s time on ‘Titan Games’ comes to an end

HARDIN COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - An Elizabethtown athlete was back in the national spotlight Thursday on NBC’s “The Titan Games.”
Combat veteran Christopher Watts took on Budweiser delivery man James Jean-Louis in an incredible test of strength. Each man tried to make it to the Titan Championship, but Watts fell behind early in the competition.
Watts didn't quit, but in the end the effort was not enough. Watts took to social media Thursday to congratulate his competition.
Now his time on The Titan Games has come to an end. Watts is now back from Afghanistan and working to open a CrossFit gym in Hardin County.
