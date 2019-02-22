FORECAST: Cloudy with showers south; weekend storms bring strong winds, heavy rain

ALERT DAYS
- SATURDAY (2/23/19)
- SUNDAY (2/24/19)
ALERTS
- SATURDAY NIGHT: Severe T-storm Potential
- EARLY & LATE SATURDAY: Flash Flooding
- EARLY NEXT WEEK: River Flooding
- SATURDAY & EARLY SUNDAY: 40-50 MPH wind gusts
RIVER LEVELS (3AM - FRIDAY)
- Ohio Upper Gauge Now: 20.44’ Flood Stage: 23.0’ Forecast River Rise: 25.2’ (Next Tuesday)
- Ohio Lower Gauge Now: 50.64’ Flood Stage: 55.0’ Forecast River Rise: 58.8’ (Next Tuesday)
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Light showers are rolling through south central Kentucky this morning. This trend will continue through the day with much drier conditions in southern Indiana.
Afternoon highs will max out near 50° under cloudy skies.
Overnight, heavier rain will push north along with a warm front. The heavy downpours may cause flash flooding especially across Kentucky where higher rainfall totals are expected.
The rain becomes scattered and lighter into Saturday afternoon as temperatures rise into the 60s. Saturday evening, a strong cold front approaches WAVE Country increasing winds and bringing the threat of strong thunderstorms. While damaging winds and flooding are the main threats, a few isolated tornadoes can't be ruled out. One to two inches of rain can be expected through Saturday night with locally higher totals further south.
The front exits the region late Saturday night but the winds will stick around. Gusts near 40 to 50 mph are possible into Sunday.
Calmer weather returns for the beginning of next week.
FORECAST
TODAY: Cloudy; Showers across KY (40%); HIGH: 50°
TONIGHT: Showers (80%); LOW: 46°
SATURDAY: Heavy morning rain likely (100%); Evening Storms; Strong winds possible; HIGH: 68°
IN THE APP
- Traffic Map: Updated incidents and delays
- ALERT DAYS: Weekend severe, wind & flooding potential
- Rivers on the rise into next week
RIVER FLOOD IMPACT UPPER GAUGE – NOW 20.44’ FORECAST RIVER RISE: 25.2’ by NEXT TUESDAY
32’ 2nd Street is floodgate is closed.
30’ Utica Pike floods at Duffy’s Landing in Jeffersonville.
29’ Parts of Utica IN flood. Third Street ramp off of I-64 closes. 10th Streets is closed at floodgate.
28’ More sections of River Road floods. Beachland Beach area is cut off. Lime Kiln Lane floods south of River Road.
27’ River Road floods at many locations from 3rd St. to Glenview. Blankenbaker Lane closes south of River Road. River Dell Rd. floods at Mellwood Ave. Riverside Dr. floods at many locations.
26’ Mockingbird Valley Rd. floods south of Mellwood Ave.
24.5’ Waldoah Beach and Transylvania Beach areas are cut off. River Road near Indian Hills Trail floods. Adams St. and Witherspoon Rd. closes.
23’ Some sections of River Road are closed from 3rd St. to 8th St. Eifler Beach and Juniper Beach areas are cut off. Parts of Campbell St., Frankfort Ave., and Mockingbird Valley Rd. close. Right turns onto River Rd. from the I-64 ramp are prohibited.
LOWER GAUGE – NOW 50.64’ FORECAST RIVER RISE: 58.8’ by NEXT TUESDAY
65’ Parts of US 31W (Dixie Highway) flood from I-265 (Gene Snyder Freeway) interchange to West Point KY. Riverfront parks in Clarksville and New Albany flood.
59’ Overbrook Rd. floods south of Lake Dreamland Rd.
58’ IN 111 floods upstream of Bridgeport.
55’ Parks and riverfront areas in Clarksville and New Albany flood. Some yards along US 31W (Dixie Highway) from Pleasure Ridge Park to West Point KY flood.
