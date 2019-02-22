FORECAST: High impact weather expected as we move into the weekend

ALERT DAYS
- SATURDAY (2/23/19)
- SUNDAY (2/24/19)
ALERTS
- Severe Thunderstorm Potential (Saturday Afternoon/Night)
- Flash Flooding (Early & Late Saturday)
- River Flooding (increasing threat into the weekend)
- General wind gusts (Saturday afternoon-Midday Sunday)
RIVER LEVELS (11 AM - FRIDAY)
- Ohio Upper Gauge Now: 20.82’ Flood Stage: 23.0’ Forecast River Rise: 25.2’ (Next Tuesday)
- Ohio Lower Gauge Now: 51.12’ Flood Stage: 55.0’ Forecast River Rise: 58.8’ (Next Tuesday)
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The weather will actually be fairly quiet over the next 24 hours as a developing warm front near Tennessee stays in place. This will keep us cloudy but mostly dry. The exception will remain across far southern Kentucky where light rain showers/drizzle will continue all the way into the overnight.
A few showers may sneak toward I-64 near sunrise. Temperatures will remain fairly steady in the 40s the entire time.
The quiet period ends Saturday morning as the warm front finally lifts north. Expect a period of heavy rain/thunder across Kentucky all through midday Saturday. It will arrive a bit later for areas to the north.
Saturday afternoon should feature the rain becoming widely scattered across Kentucky with even a few hints of sun. It will turn warm and windy. Meanwhile, strong to severe thunderstorms are likely to develop over southern Illinois that may slide into southern Indiana by late afternoon. The main round of scattered strong/severe thunderstorms will race in from the west for the rest of us during the evening. Flash flooding will be a concern with any of the heavy downpours on Saturday.
In addition to the rain/thunderstorms, windy conditions in general are likely Saturday afternoon all the way into Sunday.
FORECAST
THIS AFTERNOON: Cloudy, light rain far south (20%). HIGH: 50°
TONIGHT: Cloudy, light showers for Kentucky (30%). LOW: 46°
SATURDAY ALERT DAY: Period of heavy rain/thunderstorms (100%), some could be severe. Becoming windy. HIGH: 68°
SATURDAY NIGHT ALERT DAY: Evening strong thunderstorms race east (70%), drier and very windy overnight. LOW: 45°
SUNDAY ALERT DAY: Mix of sun and clouds, very windy, especially early. HIGH: 50°
IN THE APP
- SnowTALK! BLOG: Latest on wintry weather into March
- ALERT DAYS: Weekend Thunderstorms/Flooding Threats
- FORECAST VIDEO: Updated often as the weather changes
RIVER FLOOD IMPACT
UPPER GAUGE – NOW 20.82’ FORECAST RIVER RISE: 25.2’ by NEXT TUESDAY
32’ 2nd Street is floodgate is closed.
30’ Utica Pike floods at Duffy’s Landing in Jeffersonville.
29’ Parts of Utica IN flood. Third Street ramp off of I-64 closes. 10th Streets is closed at floodgate.
28’ More sections of River Road floods. Beachland Beach area is cut off. Lime Kiln Lane floods south of River Road.
27’ River Road floods at many locations from 3rd St. to Glenview. Blankenbaker Lane closes south of River Road. River Dell Rd. floods at Mellwood Ave. Riverside Dr. floods at many locations.
26’ Mockingbird Valley Rd. floods south of Mellwood Ave.
24.5’ Waldoah Beach and Transylvania Beach areas are cut off. River Road near Indian Hills Trail floods. Adams St. and Witherspoon Rd. closes.
23’ Some sections of River Road are closed from 3rd St. to 8th St. Eifler Beach and Juniper Beach areas are cut off. Parts of Campbell St., Frankfort Ave., and Mockingbird Valley Rd. close. Right turns onto River Rd. from the I-64 ramp are prohibited.
LOWER GAUGE – NOW 51.12’ FORECAST RIVER RISE: 58.8’ by NEXT TUESDAY
65’ Parts of US 31W (Dixie Highway) flood from I-265 (Gene Snyder Freeway) interchange to West Point KY. Riverfront parks in Clarksville and New Albany flood.
59’ Overbrook Rd. floods south of Lake Dreamland Rd.
58’ IN 111 floods upstream of Bridgeport.
55’ Parks and riverfront areas in Clarksville and New Albany flood. Some yards along US 31W (Dixie Highway) from Pleasure Ridge Park to West Point KY flood.
