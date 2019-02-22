Friday Furlong: Week 1

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby is just ten weeks away.. And between now and then I’ll be letting you know each week one horse you need to know about on the first Saturday in May.
Week 1 focuses on War of Will. Coming off wins at both the Lecomte and Risen Star, this three-year-old is currently leading the standings on the Road to the Kentucky Derby with 60 points.
War of Will ran on turf in his first four races before moving to dirt. He won his dirt debut at Churchill Downs in the MSW back in November.
He’s by War Front and out of Visions of Clarity, and Trainer Mark Casse said War of Will is one of the best horses he’s ever trained.
After a convincing four-length victory in the Lecomte, he broke from the outside gate in the Risen Star, and finished the mile and a sixteenth race in just under a minute and 45 seconds. Breaking from a further position is beneficial experience for a Derby hopeful, as the Derby field will be at 20 and often require similar moves.
Casse says a run in the Louisiana Derby on March 23 is likely up next, for the horse they’re simply calling by his initials.. W.o.w.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.