Fundraisers to help Charlestown Police Department honor the memory of Sgt. Ben Bertram

CHARLESTOWN, IN (WAVE) - It’s been just over two months since a Charlestown Police Officer was killed during a chase through Clark and Scott County. Sergeant Ben Bertram’s death was a loss felt deeply in the tight-knit department and community.
But the police department is continuing to work to ensure that Bertram is not forgotten. The department is raising money through different programs and events in an effort to send Bertram’s family and the police department to Washington D.C. to visit the National Law Enforcement Officers memorial for police week.
Bracelets with Ben’s name now sit at the Charlestown Police Department. So far, they’ve sold shirts and wristbands. Soon, challenge coins and teddy bears will be available. Car decals in Bertram’s honor sold out quickly, said Detective Jason Broady with the Charlestown Police Department.
Monday, Broady said you should be able to register for a memorial 5K run in Ben’s honor. It will be called the 5K9, because Bertram was a dedicated K9 handler. You can bring your dogs to walk or run the route with you at Charlestown High School on April 20 at 9 a.m.
These fundraisers and events are all to raise money to send the department and Bertram's family to D.C. as his name is entered onto a national memorial with other fallen officers. That's something Broady says is important, it means so much to those who knew Ben.
"It’s one of the last things that we can do moving forward to honor Ben. You know, there’s lots of things we can do down the road, like that 5K9 is something we plan on doing every year as an annual thing to raise money for scholarships, or training funds, things like that. But getting to D.C., seeing his name added to the wall, I think is going to be a pretty big thing,” Broady said.
The police department and Bertram’s family plan to travel to Washington D.C. to visit the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in May for police week. You can follow along on their Facebook page as they announce different events and fundraisers for that trip. Or, donate to their Go Fund Me page for that trip here.
